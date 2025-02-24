UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Decreased by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,202 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 8.3% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $465.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $428.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $519.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

