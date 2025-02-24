US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 126.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in US Foods by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USFD. Truist Financial upped their target price on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Melius Research upgraded US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

USFD stock opened at $70.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

