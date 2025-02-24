Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

