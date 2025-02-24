Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

