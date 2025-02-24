Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT opened at $261.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.81 and a one year high of $277.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

