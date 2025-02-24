Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Holdings Raised by Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 102.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 1.3% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 875.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.94 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

