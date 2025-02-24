Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.37 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

