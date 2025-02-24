Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 102.4% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $551.75 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $499.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $550.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.49.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.