Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BND stock opened at $72.76 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

