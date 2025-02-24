Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Colonial River Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.4% of Colonial River Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $295.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.35 and a 200 day moving average of $288.72. The stock has a market cap of $443.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

