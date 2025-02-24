Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Cut by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $295.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.35 and its 200-day moving average is $288.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

