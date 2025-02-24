Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $295.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.35 and a 200-day moving average of $288.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

