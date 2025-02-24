Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 100,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFQY opened at $143.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average is $143.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5285 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.