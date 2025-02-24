VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 216102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Trading Down 6.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.39.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile
Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VentriPoint Diagnostics
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.