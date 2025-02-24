Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 552 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5,018.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.95.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $216.80 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $145.75 and a 12-month high of $226.02. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.23 and a 200 day moving average of $192.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.