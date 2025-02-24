Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 1,369.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 6.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $116.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $206.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.00.

Several research firms recently commented on STRL. StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

