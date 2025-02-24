Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $109,000 in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAG. Barclays cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $35.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 143.27%.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

