Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $275,960.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,299,384.19. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,966. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $354.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $279.00 and a twelve month high of $422.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $374.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.