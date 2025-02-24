Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.610-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Veris Residential Stock Up 2.3 %
NYSE VRE traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.02. 740,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,857. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27. Veris Residential has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veris Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on VRE
About Veris Residential
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Veris Residential
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.