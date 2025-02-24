Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.610-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Veris Residential Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE VRE traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.02. 740,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,857. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27. Veris Residential has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veris Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veris Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Veris Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

