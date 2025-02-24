Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €48.35 ($50.36) and last traded at €48.35 ($50.36). 13,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €48.45 ($50.47).

Vossloh Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Vossloh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.