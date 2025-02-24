Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Shares Down 8.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 26,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 337,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.32.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

