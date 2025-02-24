Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VMC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.55.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $251.87 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $225.36 and a one year high of $298.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $811,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $15,719,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 33,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

