W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires New Shares in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned about 0.08% of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ICOP opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.04.
iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Profile
The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 5 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Set to Reward Investors
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.