W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires New Shares in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned about 0.08% of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICOP opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.73%.

The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

