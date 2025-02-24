W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Buys 325 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 301,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NYF opened at $53.59 on Monday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

