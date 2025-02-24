W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Buys New Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

IBIT opened at $53.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

