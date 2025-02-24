W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 1.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Booking by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,455,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,989.22 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,903.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,568.73. The firm has a market cap of $165.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.60%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 207.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5,400.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $4,470.00 to $5,248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

