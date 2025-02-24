W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $11.53 Million Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Ryanair comprises approximately 1.2% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Ryanair by 152.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ryanair by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 385,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,397,000 after acquiring an additional 222,886 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 153.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 166.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RYAAY opened at $45.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4677 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

