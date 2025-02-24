W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Takes $265,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,959,000 after purchasing an additional 412,100 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,743 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,713,000 after acquiring an additional 138,544 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,112,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,502,000 after acquiring an additional 69,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.12 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

