Waverton Investment Management Ltd Takes $48.98 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 626,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,977,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $91.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.90. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

