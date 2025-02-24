WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,664,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

