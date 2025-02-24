WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 8,603 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,878,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $103.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.25. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

