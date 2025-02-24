Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 4,244 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

IVE stock opened at $196.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.14 and a 200 day moving average of $195.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $176.09 and a twelve month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

