Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Acquires 70 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

