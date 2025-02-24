Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,781,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,533 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 30.5% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $165,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,997,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 4,819,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,782 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,850,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,646,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

