Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.36 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1317 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.