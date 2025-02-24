Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Sells 115 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of General Electric by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $2,828,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $199.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.57 and its 200 day moving average is $180.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. General Electric has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

