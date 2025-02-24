Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 21,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 29,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Western Investment Company of Canada Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 0.76.

About Western Investment Company of Canada

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

