Wharton Business Group LLC Acquires 17,490 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.3% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $28,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

