Wharton Business Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wharton Business Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $17,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,748,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,713,956,000 after buying an additional 89,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,887,000 after buying an additional 46,357 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,060,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,055,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 960,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,248,000 after buying an additional 42,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,063,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $269.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.02 and a 200-day moving average of $305.98. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.07 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $374.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.53.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

