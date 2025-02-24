Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after buying an additional 33,348 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 29,746 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.67 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.21 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.25.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 91.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

