World Equity Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $81.54 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $84.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

