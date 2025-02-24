Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 155,078 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 253.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,078 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Newmont by 14.0% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 531,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,075 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Newmont by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,832,000 after buying an additional 1,578,545 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,379,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,580,000 after buying an additional 865,213 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $1,263,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $45.25 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,680. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,154 shares of company stock worth $1,166,843. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.37.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

