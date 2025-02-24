Yellow Pages Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

Yellow Pages Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE Y opened at C$11.28 on Monday. Yellow Pages has a 1-year low of C$8.70 and a 1-year high of C$12.19. The company has a market cap of C$155.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.57.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.