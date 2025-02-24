Yellow Pages Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.
Yellow Pages Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of TSE Y opened at C$11.28 on Monday. Yellow Pages has a 1-year low of C$8.70 and a 1-year high of C$12.19. The company has a market cap of C$155.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
Yellow Pages Company Profile
Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow Pages
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The Uranium Supercycle: Top 3 Plays to Lead the Nuclear Revival
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 5 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Set to Reward Investors
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.