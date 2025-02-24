YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF Plans Dividend of $0.36 (NYSEARCA:APLY)

YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:APLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3625 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $19.04.

The YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (APLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Apple stock (AAPL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

