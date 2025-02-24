Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.640-7.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 622,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,089. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $70.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.10). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

