Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.640-7.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.
Shares of Ziff Davis stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 622,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,089. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $70.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.10). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
