Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.290-1.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.340-5.370 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.10. 6,420,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,991. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average is $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.03. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $92.80.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.53). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Evercore ISI raised Zoom Video Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZM

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $7,189,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $733,154.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.57. The trade was a 39.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,242 shares of company stock valued at $31,230,938 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.