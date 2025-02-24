Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.340-5.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.8 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.290-1.310 EPS.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $81.10. 6,285,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion and a PE ratio of 27.03. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $92.80.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.53). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.48.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $131,741.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,139.94. This trade represents a 32.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $7,189,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,242 shares of company stock valued at $31,230,938 in the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

