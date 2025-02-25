2x Ether ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:ETHU)

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 32,597 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 148% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,164 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Ether ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2x Ether ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Get 2x Ether ETF alerts:

2x Ether ETF Trading Down 15.8 %

NYSEARCA ETHU traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,820,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,000,316. 2x Ether ETF has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68.

2x Ether ETF Dividend Announcement

2x Ether ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

(Get Free Report)

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Ether ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Ether ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.