AerSale Appoints Thomas Mullins to Its Board of Directors

AerSale Corporation announced on February 18, 2025 that its Board of Directors has been expanded from seven to eight members with the appointment of Thomas Mullins as an independent director. The decision, recommended by the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, also includes Mullins’ assignment to the Audit Committee.

Under AerSale’s Second Amended and Restated Non-Employee Director Compensation Policy, Mullins will receive a pro-rated annual cash retainer of $75,000 for his board service. In addition, he will earn an extra $10,000 annually for his role on the Audit Committee. Looking ahead, he is eligible to receive annual and initial grants of restricted stock units—valued at $125,000 each—subject to vesting conditions based on continued service.

The press release issued on February 24, 2025, highlighted Mullins’ extensive background in investment banking. With more than 30 years of experience at Raymond James, he was instrumental in developing the firm’s Airlines and Aviation Services practice and played a key role in more than 140 transactions. His expertise in mergers, initial public offerings, stock offerings, share repurchases, and debt issuance is expected to enhance AerSale’s financial acumen and support the Board’s efforts in optimizing the company’s capital structure.

AerSale’s Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Finazzo commented on the appointment, stating that Mullins’ profound financial industry experience and deep knowledge of the aviation sector will prove beneficial as the company continues to pursue growth and strategic opportunities.

The addition of Thomas Mullins to the board underscores AerSale’s commitment to strengthening its oversight and leadership team amid its expanding business operations in aftermarket services and products for the aviation industry.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read AerSale’s 8K filing here.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

