Agilent Technologies (A) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $135.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $124.16 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.33.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,947,800. The trade was a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

